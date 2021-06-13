Tracking Rain for Monday Morning

A weak disturbance will move through the region Monday morning and continue into Tuesday resulting in scattered rain showers.
Scattered rain showers will develop early Monday morning. Rain showers will be heavy at times but again quite scattered.
As we progress into Monday, there is a chance for a few embedded thunderstorms.
Scattered rain showers with isolated thunderstorms will resume again on Tuesday before beautiful weather works into the state for the remainder of the workweek.
