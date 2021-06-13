first alert weather

Tracking Rain for Monday Morning

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking rain as we head into Monday morning.

By Josh Cingranelli

A weak disturbance will move through the region Monday morning and continue into Tuesday resulting in scattered rain showers.

Scattered rain showers will develop early Monday morning. Rain showers will be heavy at times but again quite scattered.

As we progress into Monday, there is a chance for a few embedded thunderstorms.

Scattered rain showers with isolated thunderstorms will resume again on Tuesday before beautiful weather works into the state for the remainder of the workweek.

For the latest forecast, click here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherconnecticut weathernbc connecticutrain showerstracking showers
