Tracking Rain for Sunday

Our First Alert Meteorologists are tracking light to moderate rain that will move into the state early Sunday morning.

Rain will continue during the morning hours before coming to an end by the early afternoon.

Total rainfall accumulations of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected.

Gradual clearing will take place Sunday afternoon with a few areas of sunshine possible by evening.

The big weather story following the rain will be warm temperatures as we head into the work week. Inland temperatures on Tuesday will rise into the 70s and could make a run into the 80s by Wednesday.

