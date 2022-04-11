first alert weather

Tracking Rain Showers for Monday Evening

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking sunny skies for Monday afternoon followed by scattered rain showers this evening.

A chilly start to the day with many communities experiencing temperatures in the low to middle 30s.

Mild temperatures will work into the state during the afternoon with high temperatures rising into the low to middle 60s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While much of the day will be dominated by sunshine, clouds will filter into the state toward the latter part of the day with rain showers working into the state late this evening.

On and off rain showers will move through the state tonight into tomorrow morning with all of the rain shower activity moving out of the state by lunchtime on Tuesday.

Weather

first alert weather 3 hours ago

Early Morning Forecast for Monday, April 11

first alert forecast 11 hours ago

Above Average Temperatures Moving in for Mid-April

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherweatherconnecticut weatherfirst alertct weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us