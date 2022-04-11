Tracking Rain Showers for Monday Evening

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking sunny skies for Monday afternoon followed by scattered rain showers this evening.

A chilly start to the day with many communities experiencing temperatures in the low to middle 30s.

Mild temperatures will work into the state during the afternoon with high temperatures rising into the low to middle 60s.

Chilly start with a mild end to the day. 60s by the afternoon. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/Zx2ZUIgeGf — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) April 11, 2022

While much of the day will be dominated by sunshine, clouds will filter into the state toward the latter part of the day with rain showers working into the state late this evening.

On and off rain showers will move through the state tonight into tomorrow morning with all of the rain shower activity moving out of the state by lunchtime on Tuesday.

