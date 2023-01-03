Tracking Rain Throughout the Day Today

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking rain throughout the day on Tuesday.

The rain will start in the morning and will be spotty and light.

By midday, the rain will be steadier and heavier.

Highs will be in the low 40s.

Overnight, temperatures will move up to the 50s.

Wednesday will feature more rain with a few sunny breaks. It will be warm with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

More showers are possible Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Friday will turn colder with a few rain or snow showers. Highs will be near 40.

