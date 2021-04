NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a damp Thursday with some rumbles of thunder.

Here's a look at the rain potential for Thursday into Friday. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/jRk7Ge3m1A — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 29, 2021

There will be periods of rain with the heavier downpour happening later this afternoon. Scattered showers tonight.

There are some more showers on Friday with a chance for isolated storms at night. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Winds could gust up to 45 mph Friday evening.

The weekend looks great!

Sunny and breezy Saturday. Cool temps near 60.

