Tracking Rain to End Mother's Day

A quick moving area of low pressure will bring increasing clouds today and eventually some rain by evening.
While most of today will feature dry weather, showers are expected to develop between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Showers will transition to periods of rain overnight, lingering into Monday morning.
Around .50" to .75" of rain looks likely with this latest system.
Cooler weather looks to start the week with high temperatures hovering around 60 degrees. The average high temperature for this time of the year should be around 70.