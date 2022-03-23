first alert weather

Tracking Rain & Wintry Mix for Parts of the State

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern Litchfield county ahead of light freezing drizzle that will occur.

By Josh Cingranelli

An area of low pressure will track toward Connecticut Wednesday evening bringing with it light rain for most of the state. Areas of northern Litchfield county will likely see temperatures cold enough to support sleet or freezing drizzle.

While the wintry mix won't create significant issues it could create some slick spots on any untreated surfaces.

Rain will come down at a moderate clip as we head into Thursday morning.

Expect on and off rain showers for much of Thursday with lingering showers continuing into Friday morning.

Conditions will improve by Friday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s.

