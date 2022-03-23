Tracking Rain & Wintry Mix for Parts of the State

An area of low pressure will track toward Connecticut Wednesday evening bringing with it light rain for most of the state. Areas of northern Litchfield county will likely see temperatures cold enough to support sleet or freezing drizzle.

Expecting some freezing rain in northwestern Connecticut late tonight and tomorrow morning with temperatures near freezing. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/UQDQeFvs1K — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) March 23, 2022

While the wintry mix won't create significant issues it could create some slick spots on any untreated surfaces.

Rain will come down at a moderate clip as we head into Thursday morning.

Expect on and off rain showers for much of Thursday with lingering showers continuing into Friday morning.

Conditions will improve by Friday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s.