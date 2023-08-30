connecticut weather

Showers move out, clearing this afternoon

The showers and thunderstorms that moved through Connecticut Wednesday morning are moving out and the skies are clearing this afternoon.

It will also feel less humid.

Thursday looks sunny. There will be a cool breeze and highs will be in the 70s.

The nice weather continues throughout the holiday weekend with highs near 90 expected on Labor Day.

