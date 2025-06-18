StormTracker

Tracking potentially severe storms in parts of Connecticut Thursday

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking the potential for severe storms that are possible in parts of Connecticut on Thursday.

Temperatures will soar into the 90s, and there is a chance for severe thunderstorms by nighttime.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms across the western portion of the state.

Timing is still uncertain, but the chance for strong winds, hail and lightning is increasing.

High temperatures will be in the 90s on Thursday, but it'll feel like it's 95 to 100 degrees.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer, in the mid to upper 70s, with the chance for a little bit of sunshine in the afternoon.

