Tracking Severe Storms Tuesday Afternoon

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking storms that could move into the state tomorrow afternoon.

The storm threat will be greatest after 4 p.m. Gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain are all possible.

Watching a risk for severe storms tomorrow afternoon mainly after 4 p.m. Gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain will be the main threats. pic.twitter.com/QMxqoKtRZ3 — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) July 11, 2022

High temperatures Tuesday will be near 90 degrees.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon hours, with the severe storm risk being greatest later on.

Will be watching for severe thunderstorms tomorrow late afternoon and evening. Gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/bd8STWxGPX — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) July 11, 2022

Slightly more humid air will develop tonight, and it'll be fair and muggy by tomorrow morning.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.