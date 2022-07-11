Tracking Severe Storms Tuesday Afternoon

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking storms that could move into the state tomorrow afternoon.
The storm threat will be greatest after 4 p.m. Gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain are all possible.
High temperatures Tuesday will be near 90 degrees.
A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon hours, with the severe storm risk being greatest later on.
Slightly more humid air will develop tonight, and it'll be fair and muggy by tomorrow morning.
