Tracking showers and rising humidity to end the week

Showers will be scattered through the state today, especially during this afternoon.

While it won't rain the entire time, showers will move into the state from south to north through the day.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Humidity will begin to climb on Friday and continue into the weekend. Dew point temperatures will be close to 70 degrees which will bring a tropical feel to the air.

Along with the humidity, a chance for showers and storms will continue Friday and through the weekend. Washout days are not in the forecast but heavy downpours cannot be ruled out at times.