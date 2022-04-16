Tracking Showers, Colder Air for the Weekend

A strong cold front will approach the state Saturday evening. Showers will increase through the day today as the front moves closer to the state.
The bulk of the rain is expected to fall between 6 p.m. and midnight. A heavier downpour and a rumble of thunder can't be ruled out.
Once the front passes, much colder air pours into the state overnight.
For sunrise services (6:08 a.m.) on Easter Sunday, it will be blustery with temperatures in the 30s. Wind chills will hold in the 30s and 40s on Sunday. The average high temperature should be close to 60. High temperatures will top out closer to 50 during the day.
Milder air returns for the start of the week on Monday.