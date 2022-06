A weak storm system passing by to our south today will bring clouds along with some sunshine.

The storm system will be far enough to the south and there's enough dry air in place to keep us mainly dry.

It's not the brightest of days today, but we'll see some sun and remain mostly dry. A sprinkle is possible. Showers expected Sunday. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/XMnubMd0RD — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) June 11, 2022

Another system will approach the state on Sunday but this storm will come closer to the state. Expect a scattered morning shower with widespread showers during the afternoon.

The rain will likely diminish by Monday morning with much of next week looking dry.