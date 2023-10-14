Tracking showers for parts of the state to start the weekend

A storm system moving south of New England will bring clouds and scattered showers, mostly for southern parts of the state today.

The state will be on the northern edge of the storm and dry air may keep the rain from working into northern Connecticut for most of the day.

The best rain chance for this afternoon will be south and west of Hartford. Northeastern Connecticut may stay completely dry through the day today.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

We're living on the edge today. The best chance for steady light rain is south and west of Hartford. The farther north and east you go, the drier it will be. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/bfL9qbSI0T — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 14, 2023

A quarter to one half inch of rain is likely through Fairfield and New Haven Counties.

Drier air takes over for Sunday with a return to partly sunny skies as the storm pulls away to the south.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.