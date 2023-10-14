weather forecast

Tracking showers for parts of the state to start the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

A storm system moving south of New England will bring clouds and scattered showers, mostly for southern parts of the state today.

The state will be on the northern edge of the storm and dry air may keep the rain from working into northern Connecticut for most of the day.

The best rain chance for this afternoon will be south and west of Hartford. Northeastern Connecticut may stay completely dry through the day today.

A quarter to one half inch of rain is likely through Fairfield and New Haven Counties.

Drier air takes over for Sunday with a return to partly sunny skies as the storm pulls away to the south.

