Tracking Showers & Thunderstorms Today

We are tracking scattered rain showers moving into Connecticut. The showers will be quite isolated during the morning hours and become more widespread by the afternoon.
By the afternoon you can expect some isolated downpours with a rumble of thunder possible by this evening.
Increasing instability could bring in a few thunderstorms later this evening and especially during the overnight hours.
The rain showers will move out by Monday morning with warming temperatures as we head into the workweek with inland highs expected in the middle 80s.