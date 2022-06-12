first alert weather

Tracking Showers & Thunderstorms Today

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms as we head into the afternoon.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We are tracking scattered rain showers moving into Connecticut. The showers will be quite isolated during the morning hours and become more widespread by the afternoon.

By the afternoon you can expect some isolated downpours with a rumble of thunder possible by this evening.

First Alert Future Radar showing scattered rain showers around 7pm this evening.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Increasing instability could bring in a few thunderstorms later this evening and especially during the overnight hours.

The rain showers will move out by Monday morning with warming temperatures as we head into the workweek with inland highs expected in the middle 80s.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherweatherconnecticut weatherfirst alert
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us