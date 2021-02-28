Tracking Showers to End the Weekend

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another round of showers to end the weekend and start the new work week.

A weak area of low pressure passing to the south of the state today will bring a couple of rounds of showers this afternoon through Monday morning.

While heavy rain is not expected, less than a half inch of rain is likely, with a bit more along the shoreline.

Showers end on Monday morning with a bit of clearing and mild temperatures for Monday afternoon before a shot of cold moves in for Tuesday.

Wild temperature swings are in line over the next couple of days. Today is not a washout, just sct'd showers, esp. southern CT. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/PTCWQp5DTC — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 28, 2021

Most of next week (with the exception of Tuesday) looks to be unseasonably mild.

