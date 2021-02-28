first alert weather

Tracking Showers to End the Weekend

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another round of showers to end the weekend and start the new work week.

A weak area of low pressure passing to the south of the state today will bring a couple of rounds of showers this afternoon through Monday morning.

While heavy rain is not expected, less than a half inch of rain is likely, with a bit more along the shoreline.

Showers end on Monday morning with a bit of clearing and mild temperatures for Monday afternoon before a shot of cold moves in for Tuesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Most of next week (with the exception of Tuesday) looks to be unseasonably mild.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastfirst alertnbc connecticutnbcct
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us