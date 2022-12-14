connecticut weather

Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday.

Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs.

Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County. Several inches of snow is possible by Friday afternoon in the hills.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The snow will be heavy and wet and could make for difficult driving conditions. Some power outages are possible.

Minor accumulation is possible in the Hartford area, but the hill towns are more likely to see significant snowfall totals.

The storm will wind down during the day Friday.

Local

Sandy Hook 3 hours ago

Newtown Marks 10 Years Since Sandy Hook Tragedy

evictions 10 hours ago

Connecticut Evictions Rise From Pandemic-Era Lows

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weatherconnecticut snow
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us