Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday.

Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs.

Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County. Several inches of snow is possible by Friday afternoon in the hills.

The snow will be heavy and wet and could make for difficult driving conditions. Some power outages are possible.

Minor accumulation is possible in the Hartford area, but the hill towns are more likely to see significant snowfall totals.

The storm will wind down during the day Friday.

