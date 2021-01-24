Tracking Snow For Tuesday Afternoon, Evening

The bone-chilling cold is moving out of Connecticut and now, our meteorologists are tracking a period of snow for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists say a weak low-pressure system will move through the region on Tuesday.

Temperatures should be cold enough to support snow statewide initially while snow could mix with sleet along the immediate shoreline.

The snow will be relatively light but could be just enough to create some issues on the roads for the Tuesday afternoon commute.

Snow showers will continue into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning and could also result in slick roads once again by Wednesday morning.

While this doesn't look like a big storm, there is the potential for an inch or two of snow throughout the state.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates to the timing and accumulations.