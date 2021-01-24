first alert weather

Tracking Snow For Tuesday Afternoon, Evening

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The bone-chilling cold is moving out of Connecticut and now, our meteorologists are tracking a period of snow for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists say a weak low-pressure system will move through the region on Tuesday.

Temperatures should be cold enough to support snow statewide initially while snow could mix with sleet along the immediate shoreline.

The snow will be relatively light but could be just enough to create some issues on the roads for the Tuesday afternoon commute.

Local

Covid-19 Vaccine 3 hours ago

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Site to Open at Post University

East Haven 4 hours ago

One Pet Dead, 16 People Displaced in East Haven Condo Fire

Snow showers will continue into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning and could also result in slick roads once again by Wednesday morning.

While this doesn't look like a big storm, there is the potential for an inch or two of snow throughout the state.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates to the timing and accumulations.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastsnowconnecticut snow
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us