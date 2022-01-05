Tracking Snow Possibility for Friday

After an icy wintry mix Wednesday, the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking snow on Friday and several inches are possible.
Depending on the track of the storm, Connecticut could see plowable amounts of snow.
It looks like snow begins later on Thursday and continues through early Friday afternoon.
The storm has to travel across the country before moving northeast off of the East Coast.
We're still a couple of days out from the event so there's still time for things to change with the forecast.
It may be breezy to gusty on Friday while the snow is falling as well.