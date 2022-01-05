Tracking Snow Possibility for Friday

After an icy wintry mix Wednesday, the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking snow on Friday and several inches are possible.

Depending on the track of the storm, Connecticut could see plowable amounts of snow.

It's time. Snowfall potential for Friday is for about 4" of snow....almost everywhere. We will likely tweak this a bit over the next day or so, but it is a start. Model data has fluctuated greatly since Monday! Friday AM commute looks worst!! #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/DIDnxeRG05 — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) January 5, 2022

It looks like snow begins later on Thursday and continues through early Friday afternoon.

The storm has to travel across the country before moving northeast off of the East Coast.

We're still a couple of days out from the event so there's still time for things to change with the forecast.

It may be breezy to gusty on Friday while the snow is falling as well.

