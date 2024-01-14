Snow squalls move out, accumulating snow Tuesday

The snow showers and snow squalls that moved through the state on Sunday have moved out and our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking possible accumulating snow for Tuesday.

Skies clear tonight and winds calm.

A cool but bright day is in store for Monday.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, we'll be tracking a developing area of low pressure that will be forming off of the coast. Snow starts late Monday night/early Tuesday and snow will be on radar somewhere in Connecticut through the daylight hours.

At this point, it does not look like a major storm, but accumulating snow is looking more likely during the day on Tuesday.

