StormTracker

Snow squalls move out, accumulating snow Tuesday

By Darren Sweeney and Rachael Jay

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The snow showers and snow squalls that moved through the state on Sunday have moved out and our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking possible accumulating snow for Tuesday.

Skies clear tonight and winds calm.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A cool but bright day is in store for Monday.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, we'll be tracking a developing area of low pressure that will be forming off of the coast. Snow starts late Monday night/early Tuesday and snow will be on radar somewhere in Connecticut through the daylight hours.

At this point, it does not look like a major storm, but accumulating snow is looking more likely during the day on Tuesday.

Local

Wethersfield 4 hours ago

Minor dead after stolen vehicle crashes into house in Wethersfield: police

uconn basketball 4 hours ago

Karaban's 26 points lead No. 4 UConn to an 80-67 win over Georgetown

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us