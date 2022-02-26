first alert weather

Sunshine and Cold Temperatures to Start the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After Friday's snow and sleet, we are in for a quiet weekend with a moderation in temperature for Sunday.

High pressure will bring a partly sunny sky and temperatures a bit below average today. High temperatures will top out in the 20s for hill towns to low 30s for most of the state.

On Sunday, a strong cold front will approach the state. It will be mildest out ahead of that front on Sunday with high temperatures near or above 40 in many locations.

Bitterly cold air arrives for Monday with highs in the 20s (single-digit wind chills likely.)

