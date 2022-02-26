Sunshine and Cold Temperatures to Start the Weekend

After Friday's snow and sleet, we are in for a quiet weekend with a moderation in temperature for Sunday.

High pressure will bring a partly sunny sky and temperatures a bit below average today. High temperatures will top out in the 20s for hill towns to low 30s for most of the state.

On Sunday, a strong cold front will approach the state. It will be mildest out ahead of that front on Sunday with high temperatures near or above 40 in many locations.

Bitterly cold air arrives for Monday with highs in the 20s (single-digit wind chills likely.)

The next system we're watching is a strong cold front that will bring with it a cold blast of air for Monday. Plenty of wind, too! #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/XEuJYm5ot9 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 26, 2022