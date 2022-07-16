Tracking Thunderstorms and a Heat Wave

A warm front will approach the state during the afternoon on Monday.

The warm front coupled with increased instability will increase the chances for thunderstorm activity.

As of right now the latest model guidance suggests thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with damaging winds and small hail.

The warm front will ultimately bring in some of the hottest air we have seen all year.

Temperatures on Tuesday with surge into the 90s with temperatures expected to remain in the low to middle 90s for a 7 day stretch.

