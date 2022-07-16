first alert weather

Tracking Thunderstorms and a Heat Wave

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are tracking the possibility of severe weather for Monday afternoon.

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A warm front will approach the state during the afternoon on Monday.

The warm front coupled with increased instability will increase the chances for thunderstorm activity.

As of right now the latest model guidance suggests thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with damaging winds and small hail.

First Alert Future Radar for Monday afternoon.
The warm front will ultimately bring in some of the hottest air we have seen all year.

Temperatures on Tuesday with surge into the 90s with temperatures expected to remain in the low to middle 90s for a 7 day stretch.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team for updates.

