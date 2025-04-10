Tracking two chances for snow over the next few days

We have two chances to see snowflakes accumulate across a few Connecticut towns - one early Friday morning and again Saturday morning.

Early Friday morning, we could see up to two inches of snow accumulation in our highest elevations of northern Connecticut.

Most spots will get a coating to an inch in the lower hill towns.

Saturday morning will be our next chance to get another round of brief, heavy snowfall.

A cold rain may mix with snowflakes Saturday morning, and possibly accumulate another couple of inches.

There are some questions still to answer for Saturday, including how cold temperatures will be and how much snowfall could pile up. For now, we expect accumulations to be on the lower end.

It'll will be very cold Saturday, and a bit milder (but still cool) and drier on Sunday.

