After a sunny and mild Saturday, clouds and cooler temperatures arrive for today. Rain is expected to arrive this evening and last into Monday morning.

Rainfall amounts are expected to exceed one inch in many locations across the state.

Between a warm front and a cold front tonight, into Monday morning, we will get a decent round of rain thru the Monday AM Commute. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/uBpw4pGl22 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) November 22, 2020

A cold front will eventually bring drier weather for Monday afternoon. Colder air will filter into the state heading into Tuesday, along with some wind.

For the busy travel week ahead, showers look likely on Thanksgiving Day.

