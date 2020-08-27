Trees Down, Power Out: Severe Storms Leave Pockets of Damage Across Connecticut

After an afternoon filled with tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings, residents in some Connecticut towns are looking at another round of storm cleanup just a few weeks after Tropical Storm Isaias.

"We were hit hard but the damage is not nearly as extensive as it was a few weeks ago," Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday evening.

The governor said the storm moved through the areas of Kent, Waterbury, North Haven, Hamden, Branford and Madison, hitting some towns hard and leaving many without power.

The governor said Branford was one of the hardest hit, and many of the power outages are tied to a substation in the area.

"We've got to make sure if these storms are getting more and more frequent our response is getting better and better each time around," the governor said.

He added that the state is watching the response by the power companies. Eversource drew widespread criticism for its handling of Isaias.

POWER OUTAGES

As of 7:30 p.m., Everource is reporting 35,000 power outages.

Eversource reported that they were responding to hard-hit areas including Waterbury, Naugatuck, Prospect, and Woodbury.

Branford was also among the hard-hit, with 99% of customers in town reported out just after the storms moved through.

Crews are already responding to damage to the electric system in some of the hardest hit areas of the state including Waterbury, Naugatuck, Prospect, and Woodbury. You can text 'OUT' to 23129 to report your outage. — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) August 27, 2020

United Illuminating is reporting 21,000 customers out, many in North Haven, North Branford, and Hamden.

PHOTOS: Severe Storms Move Through Connecticut

STORM DAMAGE REPORTS

After the worst of the storms moved through, damage reports began coming in.

In Hamden, police said multiple roads in impassable:

Shepard Avenue and Sherman Avenue

Earl Avenue and Howard Avenue

The 400 block of Shepard Avenue

Town Walk Drive and Sherman Avenue

Shepard Avenue and West Shepard Avenue

An NBC Connecticut crew in Hamden said heavy rain and whipping winds moved through quickly. The storm took down trees and some wires. Town officials reported some buildings with roof damage.

Whipping winds and heavy rain moved through Hamden Thursday afternoon.

Westport firefighters said they were called to help a driver who got stuck in their vehicle when a power line came down. Firefighters and Eversource crews were able to rescue the driver.

Westport firefighters said they've received numerous calls, including reports of trees that came down on houses.

Tree and primary power line fell on an occupied vehicle trapping the driver. Occupant was instructed to remain in place until @EversourceCT was able to deenergize the line. Once deenergized, firefighters were able to safely remove the occupant to be evaluated by @WestportEMS pic.twitter.com/zneJYyLF3w — Westport Fire CT (@westportfirect) August 27, 2020

In East Haven there were reports of tree branches down on multiple vehicles. Video from Bethany showed a semi-trailer tipped over from the force of the wind.

In North Haven, a tree came through the roof of a home.