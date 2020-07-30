Tropical Storm Isaias ‘Cone of Uncertainty' Includes Connecticut

The National Hurricane Center has now placed Connecticut in the cone of uncertainty for the track of Tropical Storm Isaias.

The massive storm is currently brushing along the island of Hispanola and will move northwest towards Florida over the next few days.

Forecasters are predicting Isaias will strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane and move up the Eastern Seaboard and will be somewhere off the Carolinas on Monday afternoon.

By Tuesday, Isaias could be somewhere off Southern New England as a strong tropical storm.