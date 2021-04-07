Connecticut Fishing

Trout Stocking Continues Across the State

DEEP continues to stock trout throughout the state.

By Josh Cingranelli

The DEEP Fish and Wildlife division along with fisherman from the CT Fly Fisherman Association spent Wednesday morning stocking trout along the Willimantic River.

In total approximately 300 trout were released along the river. Some of the fish were released in a traditional manner where they were taken from the tanks and released along the bank.

A group of volunteers from the Connecticut Fly Fisherman's Association took a unique approach to release the trout. The group filled floating buckets with trout and floated them down the river releasing the trout over a one mile span.

Trout will continue to be stocked across the state in the coming weeks. An interactive map is available on the DEEP Fish and Wildlife page. Click here for the interactive map.

Fishing in the State of Connecticut inland waters requires a fishing license. Resident adult licenses are available for $28 while 16 and 17 year old's can purchase one for $14. More information on fishing licenses can be found of the DEEP website here.

