Cloudy and dry Tuesday, rain chances begin Wednesday

We're starting off this morning with mostly clear skies but the clouds are expected to quickly take over by midday and through the afternoon.

Temperatures today are expected to warm into the low to mid 60s with a light northerly breeze.

The risk for rain will go up starting Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The heaviest rain arrives on Thursday along with cooler temperatures.

Conditions look to improve for the holiday weekend.