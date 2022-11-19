Turning Windy and Colder for the Weekend

Average high temperatures for this time of the year should be around 50 degrees. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s both weekend days.

High temperatures will actually dip as we head into the weekend with another push of cold air that arrives by Sunday morning.

This weekend is cold, but it gets even colder on Sunday. Wind chills in the 20s and even some 10s on Sunday. Gusts will top 30 mph at times. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtitrd2 pic.twitter.com/RhhqXEnE9W — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) November 19, 2022

The arrival of the cold air tonight could be accompanied by a few snow showers in some towns. Not everyone will get one but a quick coating cannot be ruled out.

Windy and colder weather on Sunday. A "feels-like" temperature will remain in the 20s for most of the day. Gusts will top 30 mph at times.

Milder weather is expected toward the middle of next week.