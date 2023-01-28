Unseasonably Mild Temperatures for the Weekend

While it may not be the brightest of weekends, temperatures will remain on the mild side for this time of the year.

Temperatures are expected to be well into the 40s both today and Sunday. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy both weekend days. There is a risk of a shower by late in the day on Sunday.

Today won't be the brightest of days.. but we're mild, check out the high temps! The average high for today is 35 degrees. The warmth continues into Sunday. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/lfj29ryrNV — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) January 28, 2023

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 35 degrees. Temperatures will average 10-15 degrees above that throughout the weekend.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The longer-range forecast is for colder air to move into the state. By the end of next week, high temperatures will remain in the low 30s and even some upper 20s by Friday.