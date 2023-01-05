connecticut weather

Up to 3 Inches of Snow Expected in Parts of CT Overnight, Into Friday

Parts of Connecticut could see up to three inches of snow overnight and into the day tomorrow.

There will be occasional light rain across the state this evening. It's expected to pick up after 2 a.m., with accumulating snow expected in the Hills. Temperatures overnight will be close to freezing.

Because of the snow and rain mix that's expected, there could be slippery spots overnight and into the morning hours.

By tomorrow, the hills could see between one to three inches of snow.

In the Hartford area, temps will be above or right at freezing, causing a rain and snow mix. There could be up to an inch of accumulation.

The shoreline will see all rain.

All of the rain and snow will end by mid-afternoon Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

