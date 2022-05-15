Warm and Humid Today, Chance for Storms Monday

The warmer than average temperatures will continue today.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 72 degrees. Away from the shoreline, temperatures will average about 10 degrees warmer. Along with warm temperatures, humidity with continue to be on the higher side.

Today is another day where the warmest temps will be inland. Not quite as warm as yesterday, but still humid. Details https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/zxhlCF3LQQ — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) May 15, 2022

There is the chance of a scattered shower this afternoon/evening, but most of the day should stay dry.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A cold front will begin to approach the state by late Monday. The front will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms. The severe storm prediction center (SPC) has placed the state between a level one to level two (out of 5) for severe weather.

The cold front on Monday will bring an end to the humidity. Dew point temperatures will drop from the 60s to the much drier 30s and 40s by midweek.