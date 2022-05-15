first alert weather

Warm and Humid Today, Chance for Storms Monday

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The warmer than average temperatures will continue today.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 72 degrees. Away from the shoreline, temperatures will average about 10 degrees warmer. Along with warm temperatures, humidity with continue to be on the higher side.

There is the chance of a scattered shower this afternoon/evening, but most of the day should stay dry.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A cold front will begin to approach the state by late Monday. The front will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms. The severe storm prediction center (SPC) has placed the state between a level one to level two (out of 5) for severe weather.

The cold front on Monday will bring an end to the humidity. Dew point temperatures will drop from the 60s to the much drier 30s and 40s by midweek.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastconnecticut weather
