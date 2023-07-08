weather forecast

Warm and humid with scattered storms to start the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

Yesterday hit 90 degrees in the Hartford area making it the first official heat wave of the season.

While today will be very warm and humid, temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 80s, likely breaking the heat wave.

A thunderstorm chance remains in place for the state today. The best chance looks to be north and west of the I-84 corridor. Any thunderstorm could contain locally heavy rain and gusty winds.

A rising chance of thunderstorms looks likely Sunday and Monday. In fact, a couple of inches of rain could fall in parts of the state by Monday morning.

Read more the thunderstorm threat on our weather blog.

