StormTracker

Warm temperatures and moderate humidity expected for the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

While clouds will increase today, we can still expect some sunshine and warm temperatures for any outdoor plans.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

There will be an increase in moisture today, which means we'll see partly to at times, mostly cloudy skies. A brief shower can't be ruled out late in the day or at night. No thunderstorms are expected for the first time in many weekends.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

After a weak front passes through the state, a return to more sunshine and warmer temps are expected on Sunday. Some towns will flirt with highs near 90 degrees.

Humidity will remain on the comfortable side for the weekend with a slight increase compared to the dry air that moved in on Friday. Dew points will remain in the comfortable upper 50s to lower to middle 60s. Mid 60 degree dew point temperature can be considered moderately humid.

In the longer range outlook, the humidity and showers/storms look to make a return by Tuesday into the middle of next week.

Weather Stories

StormTracker 3 hours ago

Today's Forecast

Stratford Jul 19

Microburst likely caused damage in Stratford: mayor's office

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us