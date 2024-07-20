Warm temperatures and moderate humidity expected for the weekend

While clouds will increase today, we can still expect some sunshine and warm temperatures for any outdoor plans.

There will be an increase in moisture today, which means we'll see partly to at times, mostly cloudy skies. A brief shower can't be ruled out late in the day or at night. No thunderstorms are expected for the first time in many weekends.

After a weak front passes through the state, a return to more sunshine and warmer temps are expected on Sunday. Some towns will flirt with highs near 90 degrees.

Humidity will remain on the comfortable side for the weekend with a slight increase compared to the dry air that moved in on Friday. Dew points will remain in the comfortable upper 50s to lower to middle 60s. Mid 60 degree dew point temperature can be considered moderately humid.

In the longer range outlook, the humidity and showers/storms look to make a return by Tuesday into the middle of next week.

