Warm Temperatures, Sunshine Returns Today

After an extended stretch of clouds and showers, sunshine will develop this afternoon.

Here is a look at your Wednesday. Clouds to start, some sunshine develops, chance of late afternoon/eve sct'd storms. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/svSG9jFHlZ — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) July 14, 2021

A warm front moved through last night. With that front, higher humidity and temperatures are expected today with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Thunderstorms are possible late today and into this evening. The focus of the storms will be in northern CT. Some storms could be strong and an isolated severe storm can't be ruled out.

We will have a return to mostly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday with highs close to 90 degrees.