Warm Temperatures Today, Storms Likely This Afternoon and Evening

A cold front will bring the chance for showers and storms for this afternoon and evening.

Most of the day will be dry, but by evening we will see showers and thunderstorms developing.

Before the storms, temps will climb into the lower 80s along with moderate levels of humidity.

Another day with warm temps and moderate levels of humidity.. dress for summer today. Storms come in late day/evening. Details: https://t.co/ynQZtitrd2 #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/Y7DUoFFLh7 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) September 19, 2022

The best chance for any storms to become stronger or locally severe will be in western Connecticut.

Today's cold front will bring us somewhat cooler air for Tuesday. Much cooler air is expected by the end of the week with highs in the 60s!

