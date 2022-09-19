first alert weather

Warm Temperatures Today, Storms Likely This Afternoon and Evening

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A cold front will bring the chance for showers and storms for this afternoon and evening.

Most of the day will be dry, but by evening we will see showers and thunderstorms developing.

Before the storms, temps will climb into the lower 80s along with moderate levels of humidity.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The best chance for any storms to become stronger or locally severe will be in western Connecticut.

Today's cold front will bring us somewhat cooler air for Tuesday. Much cooler air is expected by the end of the week with highs in the 60s!

Local

NBC CT Responds 27 mins ago

Steer Clear of ‘Frontover' Incidents: Thousands of Injuries Caused by Forward-Moving Vehicles

remembering queen elizabeth 39 mins ago

People in Conn. & London Reflect as Queen's Funeral Nears

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us