Warmer and drier weather returns for the weekend

While the clouds are slow to clear along the shore this morning, the drier air will bring in plenty of sunshine and eventually lower dew point temperatures bringing more comfortable air.

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a humid and wet end to the week, the weekend will turn drier with less humidity and plenty of sunshine.

While the clouds were slow to clear along the shore this morning, the drier air will bring in plenty of sunshine and eventually lower dew point temperatures bringing more comfortable air.

The average high for today should be around 82 degrees. We’re forecasting temperatures in the lower to even middle 80s today.

On Sunday, it becomes even less humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A pop up shower can’t be ruled out on Sunday afternoon.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

