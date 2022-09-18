Warmer and More Humid to End the Weekend

Temperatures and humidity will climb for the final Sunday of Summer. The average high temperature should be in the middle 70s. The forecast highs for today will be in the lower to middle 80s.
Along with warmer temperatures, the dew point temperatures, or humidity, will climb to moderate levels for both today and Monday. You will also notice a thick haze in the sky today from a wildfire smoke plume that will be overhead today.
A cold front will bring the chance for showers and storms for Monday afternoon.
A stronger cold front will bring another round of showers and storms for Thursday along with much cooler air to end the week.