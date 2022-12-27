Warmer Temperatures Expected to End the Year

After a bitterly cold Christmas weekend, warmer air makes a comeback heading through the final week of 2022.

Temperatures continue to moderate.. with highs climbing to the mid 30s outside of the hills today. Enjoy! #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/18RmCqlYO0 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) December 27, 2022

The average high temperature for this time of the year is in the upper 30s. High temperatures will go above normal toward the middle and end of the week.

For New Year's Weekend, we will see high temperatures climbing into the mild 50s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected through Friday. A storm system will bring clouds and a rising chance of showers for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.