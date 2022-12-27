weather

Warmer Temperatures Expected to End the Year

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a bitterly cold Christmas weekend, warmer air makes a comeback heading through the final week of 2022.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is in the upper 30s. High temperatures will go above normal toward the middle and end of the week.

For New Year's Weekend, we will see high temperatures climbing into the mild 50s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Plenty of sunshine is expected through Friday. A storm system will bring clouds and a rising chance of showers for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

This article tagged under:

weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us