After an unseasonably cool weekend, expect temperatures to climb closer to average for today.

The average high temperature for today, the final day of spring, is 81 degrees. High temperatures will be closer to 80 degrees with less wind.

Today will be a more seasonable day with less wind. A great end to spring with summer starting tomorrow. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/o0q1hludix — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) June 20, 2022

The next chance for showers will come midweek as a warm front approaches. The front will bring showers and increasing heat/humidity toward next weekend.