Warmer temperatures today, a rising chance of showers Monday

Warmer air will make a return to the state today with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s away from the coast.

A light southerly wind will keep temperatures in the 70s at the shoreline. There will be clouds mixing with the sun during the afternoon.

Along with some extra clouds, there will still be some haze above from wildfire smoke. The good news is that the smoke is not expected to impact surface air quality.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The next chance for rain arrives late Monday. While most of Monday will be dry, shower chances increase late in the afternoon and evening. A round of rain is likely overnight into early Tuesday morning.