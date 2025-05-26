Warmer temps for Memorial Day

We have warmer temperatures on tap for Memorial Day.

There will be bright sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs between 68 and 74. There will also be a light north breeze.

Along with that, there is a slight shower chance.

The evening will be fair with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

The warm-up continues on Tuesday with highs near 80 inland.

Wednesday looks cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

Rain likely returns Wednesday night and Thursday.