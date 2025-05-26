StormTracker

Warmer temps for Memorial Day

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have warmer temperatures on tap for Memorial Day.

There will be bright sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs between 68 and 74. There will also be a light north breeze.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Along with that, there is a slight shower chance.

The evening will be fair with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The warm-up continues on Tuesday with highs near 80 inland.

Wednesday looks cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

Rain likely returns Wednesday night and Thursday.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us