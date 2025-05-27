Warmer Tuesday before showers bring cooler weather

The warmest weather in about 10 days will occur Tuesday across Connecticut.

High temperatures will push through the 70s, possibly nearing 80 degrees in a few of the valley towns.

Tuesday will be dry from start to finish. Hopefully you can benefit from the dry day, especially if you've postponed things due to the wet weather recently.

The dry weather will be short-lived, however, as rain returns late Wednesday.

Thicker clouds and the chance of rain will pull temperatures downward Wednesday and Thursday, in the 60s to low 70s across the state.

We're not expecting a lot of rain, but perhaps a quarter to half-inch of rain can be expected Wednesday night and Thursday.

A few towns in eastern Connecticut could receive more rain if the weather system moves slow enough.

Temperatures will continue to be at or below-average through the rest of May, which ends Saturday.

Expect highs in the 60s and 70s; no widespread 80-degree weather for at least the next week.

Indications are that the period from June 3 to 9 could turn much warmer across the state.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.