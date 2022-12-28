connecticut weather

Warming Temperatures to End the Year

By Darren Sweeney

The bitterly cold airmass that has gripped much of the country over the last few days continues to retreat back into Canada.

Temperatures have been warming roughly 5 degrees each day. High temperatures yesterday made it into the middle 30s and today's high will be closer to 40.

Temperatures will climb into the 50s by the weekend with a rising chance of rain toward the new year. While a big storm is not expected, a round of rain is likely late Saturday into Sunday.

The first few days of the new year will continue the warmer-than-average temperatures trend with highs in the 50s.

