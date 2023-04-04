connecticut weather

Warming Temperatures Today Before a Midweek Cooldown

By Darren Sweeney

After a blustery Monday, the wind will diminish today and temperatures will climb.

Milder air will take temperatures above average for this afternoon. The average high should be in the middle 50s.

Highs are expected to reach the middle and upper 60s with a blend of sunshine and clouds for this afternoon.

The warm air will not stick around long. An easterly wind will take over on Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures off of the ocean and a few scattered showers.

