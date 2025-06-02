StormTracker

Warming up for the first week of June

The first week of June will feature a warm up and some towns could see highs near 90 by midweek.

The skies will become mostly sunny Monday morning and the afternoon looks nice. Highs will be in the upper 60s in the hills to lower 70s.

This evening will be fair and chilly with lows in the upper 40s.

It will be sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 80 on Tuesday and racing towards 90 on Wednesday.

For Thursday, it will be humid with a few evening storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

More rain is likely Friday and Saturday.

