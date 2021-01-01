“Washing Away 2020”: Residents Ring in the New Year with Rain, Snow, Sleet and Ice

In Torrington, the ting of sleet pelting the windshield started at 7:15 p.m. and quickly turned into a very light snowfall before returning to freezing rain.

“We came from the top of the hill and it was a little slippery,” said resident Lauryn Stevens.

Winter just started, but Stevens sounded like she was ready for spring.

“I hate this weather. I’m ready to move somewhere else,” she joked.

She’s not alone.

“I’m not a fan of winter,” Nikki Lanci said.

The Torrington resident said this is her last one in Connecticut. She’s got a big move planned for June.

“I’m going down to Florida,” she said excitedly.

Friday night, Lanci raced home to beat the bad weather expected to coat Torrington with a layer of ice.

“I’m used to it. I grin and bear it,” she added.

Johnny Bazzano was hoping for more snow than sleet, and enough of it to play in before he goes back to school on Monday.

“I like to make snowmen, and snow forts, and I like to have snowball wars,” he said.

It was all work and no play for a contractor we caught spreading salt in a local parking lot. In Connecticut, that comes with the territory this time of year.

“It’s normal. It’s wintertime,” pointed out Aureo Garcia of Torrington.

“It’s New England for ya,” added Susanne Barron.

But, the Torrington woman said she doesn’t mind the rain because “it’s washing 2020 away.”

The freezing rain was expected to last for several hours. With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, slippery roads and black ice were a possibility throughout the night and into the early morning hours.