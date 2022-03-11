Friday will be sunny and fair, with high temperatures in the 50s and then there is the forecast for Saturday, which includes rain and snow.

The NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a storm for the weekend that will bring rain and it could bring enough snow to parts of Connecticut that it will need to be plowed.

The rain will develop by Saturday morning and it will be heavy at times toward midday.

The rain will change to snow from west to east and some accumulation is likely in western Connecticut, which could get a plowable amount.

We will also have high winds of 20 to 40 miles per hour.

It will be quieter on Sunday and less windy.