Wet Start to the New Year

While we ring in the New Year with mainly dry conditions, it doesn't last long into January 1.

Widespread rain moves in during the early morning hours toward the first sunrise of 2022.

Rain moves out later in the morning. That leaves us with some dry(ish) conditions for a few hours.

Some drizzly/foggy/misty conditions may remain in between two rounds of widespread rain.

Rain continues Saturday evening and into Sunday, as well. Rain totals could reach an inch in areas where some heavy rain moves through.

Temperatures Saturday rise to well above average. Highs top out in the upper 40s to low 50s statewide.

Another mild day is expected on Sunday.

