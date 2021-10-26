A nor'easter is bringing heavy rain to Connecticut and the strongest winds will pick up Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

What is a nor'easter storm?

A nor'easter is a storm along the East Coast of North America, so called because the winds over the coastal area are typically from the northeast.

Why is it called a nor'easter?

The direction of the wind is what makes a storm a nor’easter. It means that the winds are coming from the northeast direction.

When do nor'easter storms usually happen?

You might typically think of nor’easters as winter storms, but they can actually happen at any time, according to the National Weather Service. These storms are most frequent and most violent between September and April.

These storms usually bring heavy rain or snow, depending on the temperatures.

They also bring strong winds and, sometimes coastal flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Where do nor'easters usually hit?

Nor’easters especially impact the Interstate 95 Corridor, between Washington D.C., and Boston. According to the National Weather Service, typically reach maximum intensity near New England and the Maritime Provinces of Canada.

What should I do to prepare for a nor'easter?

Residents in the path of a nor’easter should have supplies ready in the event that the storm knocks out power or impedes travel, such as food, water and disaster supplies.

You might also be urged to stay off the roads and you should never to drive into floodwaters.

